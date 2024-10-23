A sneak peek into Jimmy Sheirgill, Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer 'Sikandar ka Muqaddar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 : Actor Jimmy Shergill will soon be seen sharing screen space with Avinash Tiwary and Tamannaah Bhatia in 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar'.

On Wednesday, streaming giant Netflix shared a glimpse of the film, creating excitement among the audience. The makers unveiled an intense behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of the film.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DBdF0k8KGIz/?hl=en

"60 crore ke heere chori. Ek lambi talaash. Aur ek inspector jo nahi maanega haar.

Sikandar ka Muqaddar, coming soon, only on Netflix," the post read on the official Instagram account of Netflix.

The clip shows Jimmy, Avinash and Tamannah expressing deep emotions.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar promises high-octane action drama. Rajeev Mehta, Divya Dutta and Zoya Afroz are also a part of the film.

Neeraj Pandey last directed Tabu and Ajay Devgn-starrer, Auron Mein Kahan Dum, which was released in theatres in August.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor