A sneak peek into Kunal Kemmu's "pedicure" session with daughter Inaaya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 : Actors Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya's adorable photos and videos almost always gaurantee smiles.

On Wednesday, dad Kunal shared a super cute picture in which he is seen giving princess treatment to Inaaya.

The photograph shows Kunal grooming Inaaya's little feet.

"Papa Pedicure Company," the actor captioned the post.

Netizens dropped in their comments at the post.

"How cute," one social media user remarked, while another wrote "This is so so so adorable."

Soha also shared the same image on her Instagram Story and captioned it with a "papa" sticker.

Soha and Kunal got married in 2015 and welcomed Inaaya in 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal is set to soon make his directorial debut with the upcoming film 'Madgaon Express'.Said to be a comedy-drama, the film is headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and Divyendu. .

Soha was last seen in the web series 'Hush Hush' alongside Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna. In the coming months, she will be seen in 'Chhorii 2'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor