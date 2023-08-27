A sneak peek into Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan’s 1st Onam celebrations with sons

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 27 : Couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, on Sunday, celebrated their first Onam with their twins Uyir and Ulag.

Taking to Instagram, Vignesh Shivan dropped several images from their traditional celebrations.

All of them were dressed in ethnic wear. In the pictures, we can see the little ones enjoying the scrumptious Onam feast on banana leaves while they were dressed in white mundu.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cwb8lqBRDT-/?img_index=1

“First Onam with my Uyir & Ulagam. As the festival starts early here! Wishing everyone in advance a very happy ONAM,” Vignesh captioned the post.

In the second post, Vignesh shared beautiful pictures with Nayanthara and the couple was seen sharing a special moment. He wrote in the caption, “In our very simple, beautiful life! A beautiful, simple moment which feels special. ONAM festivities begin here with my Uyirs & Ulagamsss, wishing everyone in advance a very happy ONAM.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwcB4W1NR9s/?img_index=1

Nayanthara wore a white salwar kameez for the festivities while Vignesh Shivan is seen wearing a white shirt and mundu.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9, 2022. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya, and Rajinikanth, in attendance.

Four months after their wedding, they welcomed their sons via surrogacy. The news was shared by Vignesh on his Instagram handle where he shared pictures of his twin newborns named Uyir and Ulagam.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Jawan’, which is all set to be out on September 7.

