A sneak peek into Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's fun-filled haldi ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 : New bride-in-town actor Parineeti Chopra on Thursday shared new pictures from the haldi ceremony.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members.

Taking to Instagram story, Parineeti treated fans with a new series of pictures from her wedding festivities.

Parineeti opted for a pink outfit instead of regular yellow-coloured attire for haldi.

Raghav wore a traditional white kurta pyjama that he teamed up with a pair of sunglasses.

The lovebirds have 'haldi' smeared on their faces. That big smile and their glow is unmissable.

From performing Pooja, teasing Raghav by making cute faces to dancing with family and friends, these picture are all about love and happiness.

Look at the pictures here:

Recently, the 'Uunchai' actor was snapped in an all-black outfit. She wore a black T-shirt paired with matching black pants and a long black coat.

The highlight of her look was the sindoor on her forehead and the pink chooda which she sported.

Several pictures and videos of the actors surfaced on social media.

She was seen posing in front of the shutterbugs at the airport.

The paps asked Parineeti "Jiju kaise hain hamaare" to which she replied with a smile and said "Bilkul theek hain."

The wedding ceremony was held at the hotel Leela Palace. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra also marked their presence.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

