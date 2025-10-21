A sneak peek into Pink Ball event in London co-chaired by Isha Ambani

London [UK], October 21 : The British Museum recently hosted a mesmerising fundraising event in the inaugural edition of the Pink Ball, which Isha Ambani co-chaired.

The event in London was organised in conjunction with the 'Ancient India: Living Traditions' exhibition and marked a celebration of cultural dialogue and artistic exchange.

Founder Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, also marked her presence at the prestigious event to support her daughter, Isha.

In her address, Isha even paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother, acknowledging her as the source of her love for art, dance, and music, and for inspiring her belief in creativity as a way to connect people and cultures.

Walking through the exhibition, Nita Ambani reflected on India's rich history and the power of art to unite the world through respect, warmth, and grace.

The event was attended by a host of creative luminaries and celebrities, including Mick Jagger, Janet Jackson, Naomi Campbell, Sir Norman Foster, Lady Kitty Spencer, Luke Evans and James Norton.

Isha was resplendent in a custom ensemble by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, long regarded as the bedrock of luxury Indian design, epitomising old-world romance and modern refinement. The blush pink chamoise satin jacket and column skirt were intricately hand-embroidered in old rose zardozi with pearls, sequins, and crystals, in a fresh, luminous palette.

Over 35 artisans spent 3,670 hours bringing the couture vision to life. A special technique to honour the pink ball theme, the designers, for the first time, worked with pink zardozi, which is otherwise in gold.

The result is an unexpected reinterpretation, an ode to craft and tradition, yet rendered in a way that felt modern, confident, and effortlessly cool.

Her participation aligns with her broader efforts to champion Indian culture and creativity on the global stage.

Earlier this year, Isha chaired the inaugural Host Committee alongside Michael Bloomberg for the Serpentine Summer Party 2025, the gallery's most significant annual fundraiser.

She also serves on the boards of LACMA, the Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art, and the Yale Schwarzman Center.

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also attended the event with Akshata Murty.

