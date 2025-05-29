A Soulful Ode to Love! One Year After ‘Zaroor’…Aparshakti Khurana Now Unveils His Latest Single ‘Lafzaan’

Some songs hit you right in the feels — and Aparshakti Khurana’s latest single ‘Lafzaan’ is exactly that kind of tune! One year after the viral success of ‘Zaroor’, the multitalented Aparshakti is now back with ‘Lafzaan’, a single that captures the silent and unspoken essence of love. Excited and joyous in equal measure, the Stree 2 actor dropped a heartfelt post on instagram to celebrate the release of his single.

‘Lafzaan’ not only boasts of Aparshakti’s endearing voice, but lyrics that are serene and music that is timeless.

Talking about the release, Aparshakti said, “Love, passion and heart, the three ingredients through which Lafzaan was born. I’ve always wanted to create tunes that don’t just engage, but strike a chord, and that’s exactly what Lafzaan is about. I hope music lovers who listen to this song feel the magic of every ‘lafz’ and the magic of love”.

If the excitement around is anything to go by, Aparshakti’s latest single seems destined to win over music lovers again. After the incredible success of ‘Zaroor’, looks like ‘Lafzaan’ is set to break a few viral records of its own!