'A Star Is Born' reunites: Bradley Cooper, Eddie Vedder perform 'Maybe It's Time'

Washington [US], May 27 : In a spectacular moment that thrilled fans, actor and director Bradley Cooper joined rock legend Eddie Vedder on stage at the BottleRock Music Festival in Napa Valley on Friday.

The duo performed 'Maybe It's Time,' a hit song from Cooper's 2018 film 'A Star Is Born,' as confirmed by Deadlie.

Cooper, who played the lead role in the critically acclaimed movie, surprised the audience by taking the stage during Vedder's set with Pearl Jam.

The two have maintained a close friendship since Vedder served as a crucial advisor for Cooper's character development in the film.

Vedder's influence was instrumental in shaping the authenticity of Cooper's portrayal of Jackson Maine, the troubled musician at the heart of the story.

The crowd erupted with excitement as Cooper began to strum his guitar alongside Vedder, reported Deadline.

Their harmonious rendition of 'Maybe It's Time' showcased Cooper's musical talent and the deep bond between the two artists.

The song, a poignant reflection on the passage of time and personal change, resonated powerfully with the festival-goers, many of whom sang along with every word.

Following their moving duet, Cooper didn't leave the stage immediately. According to Deadline, he returned at the end of Pearl Jam's set to partake in an energetic performance of Neil Young's classic 'Rockin' in the Free World.'

This unexpected encore brought an extra layer of excitement to the festival, leaving fans with an unforgettable experience.

The BottleRock Music Festival, known for its diverse lineup and vibrant atmosphere, provided the perfect backdrop for this memorable collaboration. The festival, held annually in Napa Valley, attracts music lovers from all over the world, and this year's edition was no exception.

