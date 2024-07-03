A Tête-à-Tête with the Dream Girl. Jewel of India: Hema Malini’s Exclusive Interview with Rhythm Wagholikar

In a glittering function in Mumbai, the Winners of Worthiness (WOW) proudly presented the Pride of India Award to the Indian cinema’s beloved Dream Girl– Padmashri Hema Malini. This prestigious award was conferred upon her by Shobha Arya, the CEO of WOW Entertainments, and the distinguished Indian author Rhythm Wagholikar, who is renowned for his insightful writings on legends of the art and film world.

Hema Malini, an iconic figure in Indian cinema, has enchanted audiences for decades with her exceptional talent, grace, and versatility. From her debut in 1968 to her countless memorable roles, she has left an indelible mark on the film industry. Her portrayal of strong, diverse characters has inspired generations and continues to do so.

Rhythm Wagholikar, the youngest Indian author to be awarded at the House of Commons in London by the NRI Welfare Society, brings a fresh and insightful perspective to his work on art and film legends. His dedication and achievements at such a young age are truly commendable. Rhythm was seen at the function with his wife, Anuja Wagholikar.

In this exclusive interview, Rhythm Wagholikar delves into the thoughts and reflections of the legendary Hema Malini.

Rhythm Wagholikar: what are your feelings today after being crowned the jewel of India by WOW?

Hema Malini: I'm feeling great because it's a recognition of my work, what I have done as an artist, as a dancer for the last so many decades I've been in this field and you're honoring me. It's a big thing for me because any award is an award and I appreciate and I thank you so much for presenting this award to me.

Rhythm Wagholikar: Thanks so much, ma'am. This is a very common question that people would ask you. How can you age so gracefully?

Hema Malini: The secret behind my grace is to keep working, that's all.

Rhythm Wagholikar: No, but you're technically skyrocketing. You are doing areal acts in your shows now. You are actually skyrocketing. So at 75, how do you perform so efficiently?

Hema Malini: It is only my biological age that is 75. Otherwise, mentally I think I'm in my 40s. That's how I work accordingly. It is not told by anyone. It's mentally I'm like that.

Rhythm Wagholikar: Ahh thats something definitely inspiring. And which is your favorite form of dance?

Hema Malini: All the classical dances. I learned Bharatanatyam, then I got into Kuchipudi, then Mohiniyattam, then Odissi, then Kathak. All the forms are very beautiful and the ballet which I do has got all the combination of all these classical dances. That is why it is more appealing to the people till today.

Rhythm Wagholikar: Thats beautiful. Could you elaborate more on your dance journey and how you kept the audience engaged for so long?

Hema Malini: About 20-30 years back, we started the ballets because before that I was only performing classical Bharatanatyam. People used to come to see me as a film star. But once they started seeing my dance, they liked it very much. As time passed by we converted my whole dance into a dance ballet with a story, which people loved. All our Puranas, the dance dramas like Radhakrishna, Durga, Rama, and like that when we did it, were storytelling. At the same time, we were projecting very beautiful images of the goddess and making the new generations aware of our rich culture and heritage.

Rhythm Wagholikar: Ma'am, your dance bridges the ancient and modern, connecting with all generations. What inspires these concepts?

Hema Malini: Ganga, you will see, even the modern dance form is included because that is where the Ganga is coming from ancient times till today. So up to today, even the dance form changes. But if you see all my other ballets, I like to stick to my classical dance, it explains emotions (rasa) in detail.

Rhythm Wagholikar: Thank you so much, ma'am, for your time. It is a pleasure talking to you.

Hema Malini jis journey is a testament to her unwavering dedication and passion for the arts. Her ability to blend classical traditions with contemporary sensibilities has made her an enduring icon in Indian cinema and dance. As she continues to inspire generations, her legacy remains as luminous as ever’ states Rhythm Wagholikar before signing off.