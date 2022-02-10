'A Thursday' trailer: Yami Gautam's never-seen-before avatar as mysterious school teacher leaves fans stunned

The trailer of 'A Thursday' is proof of the fact that actor Yami Gautam can nail any role with perfection.

In the two-minute-long video, Yami showcases her never-before-seen avatar as a mysterious school teacher. The clip begins with kindergarten teacher Naina Jaiswal (Yami), calling up the Colaba Police Station to inform them that she has taken 16 of her students as hostages.

Next, we see Neha Dhupia as a police officer trying to deal with her but she demands that she wants to speak with another officer, Javed Khan (Atul Kulkarni). Yami then makes a threatening call to the police force about wanting to speak to the Prime Minister (Dimple Kapadia).

The thrilling visuals have definitely kept everyone on the edge of their seat.

Reacting to the trailer, a social media user commented, "Woaah ..this looks so interesting."

Another one wrote, " Can't wait for this film."

Talking about the movie, Yami said, "I have never ever played such a distinct character like Naina! She projects so many diverse emotions. I have really put in a lot of effort to portray her in different shades. She is a teacher, who always looks after the children and she has taken them hostage, transforming her from a protector to a threat. That situation itself is so tense with multiple layers to it. A Thursday is an absolute roller coaster ride and I totally loved being a part of it!"

Helmed by Behzad Khambata, 'A Thursday' will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on February 17.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor