"A trip with the girls": Raveena Tandon shares glimpse of her safari trip

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 : Actor Raveena Tandon shared a glimpse of her safari trip with her daughter Rasha Thandani and her girl gang.

The 'Patna Shukla' dropped pictures on Instagram and wrote, "A trip with the girls... my babies, some tigers and a full moon. Can't get better than this ...."

In the pictures, Raveena can be seen having fun with her 'babies'. The pictures also feature the moon and a tiger.

As soon as she posted the clicks of the trip, fans chimed in the comment section.

A user wrote, "Beautiful"

Another fan commented, "So warm"

While a netizen wrote, "That's really awesome"

Raveena has come up with a courtroom drama 'Patna Shuklla', which is produced by Arbaaz Khan.

The film, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, features Raveena as lawyer Tanvi Shuklla. It follows Tanvi's journey as she fights for a student trapped in a roll number scam. It sheds light on the crimes affecting many Indian students annually.

'Patna Shuklla' has garnered mixed reviews from the audience. Director-choreographer Farah Khan also shared her review.

'Patna Shuklla' is directed by Vivek Budakoti and also features late actor Satish Kaushik.

