"A unique human and artist": Singer Nitin Mukesh mourns the loss of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 : Renowned tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away on Sunday, December 15, in San Francisco, USA. His sudden demise has left the music and film fraternity in shock, with personalities ranging from Anup Jalota to Amitabh Bachchan expressing their grief.

Singer Nitin Mukesh offered his condolences to Zakir Hussain's family, calling him a unique individual and artist.

Speaking to ANI, the singer of Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni fame said, "This world will never be able to forget Zakir bhai. He was a unique human and artiste. I don't think there will ever be anyone as great as him. I pray for his soul to rest in peace."

Flute maestro Pt. Ronu Majumdar, who collaborated with Zakir Hussain on numerous albums and shared the stage with him at various concerts, also paid tribute to the legendary artist.

In a video shared by his PR team, Pt. Majumdar offered his condolences and reflected on his memories with the tabla virtuoso.

"Today is a very sad day for the music world, as Zakir Hussain is no longer with us. Our Zakir bhai, whom everyone considered their own, was an artist beyond imagination. He brought people together and made everyone feel included. I have many cherished memories with his family. My condolences to all of them. I will miss you always," he said.

Ustad Zakir Hussain's passing marks the end of an era in world music. A stalwart of Indian classical music, he was honoured with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and, in 2014, received the National Heritage Fellowship, the highest honour for traditional artists in the United States.

As news of his death spread, tributes poured in from across the globe. Musicians, artists, and fans mourned the loss of a maestro whose music transcended borders and united people from diverse cultures.

