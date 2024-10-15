"A very good actor has gone": Jaywant Wadkar, Shreyas Talpade mourn demise of Atul Parchure

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 : The Indian film fraternity is mourning the demise of veteran actor Atul Parchure who passed away on Monday after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Parchure's death marks a significant loss to both the Marathi and Hindi film industries, where he had made a lasting impact through his diverse and memorable roles.

In an emotional response to this tragic event, actor Jaywant Wadkar shared his deep sorrow.

"What can I say? I don't have words," he toldrecounting his long-standing friendship with Parchure.

Wadkar recalled his first collaboration with the late actor in a play during their school days.

"When he was in 9th standard, he acted in a play with me for the first time. The play's name was 'TilakAgarkar.' It was a very famous play," Wadkar reminisced, highlighting the enduring bond they shared throughout their careers.

"He has done a lot of shows. He has done a lot of shows in Marathi. Then, the way he has portrayed Pul Deshpande, no one has ever presented it like this," Wadkar said.

Wadkar further reflected on Parchure's dedication to his craft, noting, "He was also doing a show. After being diagnosed with cancer, he came out and did a show. Then performed."

Despite his health challenges, Parchure's passion for acting never waned. He had been rehearsing for a show titled "Suryachi Pillay," and only days before his passing, he was optimistic about returning to the stage.

"He was also rehearsing for the show. And 8-10 days before that, there was a little problem. So the doctor called him and said that I have to do a little operation. So he did the operation. He was in the ICU. He had come out too. Pushkar, who is my friend, also works in it. So I kept asking him about his health. We were not allowed to meet him at that time," the 'Ka R Deva' actor said.

His remarkable versatility as an actor was evident in his ability to capture audiences with both humour and depth.

"I have never seen such a fantastic actor like him," Wadkar expressed, highlighting Parchure's exceptional talent, particularly in portraying iconic characters like Pul Deshpande.

"I mean, really, I feel very bad. For us, a very good actor, a good friend has gone. That's what I feel," he said.

Numerous colleagues and friends from the Marathi film industry gathered to pay their final respects at the actor's last rites.

Actor Shreyas Talpade also mourned the demise of Atul Parchure and said, "He was a very big actor. He has inspired almost all of us. He has inspired everyone in our generation. We grew up watching his work. So today, this is a big loss for all of us. It is extremely unfortunate."

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray was among those in attendance.

Actor Arjun Kapoor also took to social media to express his condolences. "I never had a chance to work with him, but he always seemed to be such a likeable person no matter what role he played," Kapoor wrote, adding, "He was taken by cancer despite fighting the disease for many years. May his soul rest in peace."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also voiced his grief, emphasizing the loss of the immense talent.

"The untimely death of Atul Parchure is painful. Sometimes making the audience laugh requires immense talent," Shinde noted in a post on X.

He praised Parchure's multifaceted contributions to drama, film, and television, stating, "He left his mark in all three fields of drama, film, and serials."

Shinde specifically mentioned Parchure's notable works, including "Tarun Turk Mhatare Ark" and "Natigoti," emphasizing how deeply he resonated with audiences through his performances.

Parchure's filmography spans numerous beloved films, such as "Navra Mazha Navsacha," "Salaam-E-Ishq," "Partner," "All the Best: Fun Begins," "Khatta Meetha," "Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap," and "Brave Heart."

He was also well-known for his comedic appearances on "The Kapil Sharma Show," which further endeared him to fans across India.

