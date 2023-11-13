Aadar Jain makes his relationship official with Alekha Advani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 : Aadar Jain made his relationship with Alekha Advani official. On Monday, he shared the first picture with her on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Aadar shared a picture set in the backdrop of a living room, where he can be seen holding Alekha's hand.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzlR6SroaqP/

He also tagged Alekha in a post.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Light of my life [?]."

Speculations of duo dating arose when he was seen with Alekha at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Diwali bash. They walked hand in hand as they headed to Kareena's residence.

Aadar and Aekha were seen smiling and posing for the paps.

As soon as the news was shared, Aadar's friends and family chimed in the comment section.

Aadar's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "I can't wait to meet ur 'light'"

Aadar was previously dating actor Tara Sutaria.

Tara and Aadar made their relationship 'Instagram official' back in August 2020. Reportedly, they parted ways this year.

The couple were vocal about their relationship and were often snapped together.

Aadar and Armaan are the sons of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain. Reema Jain is the late Raj Kapoor's daughter. He made his Bollywood debut with 'Qaidi Band' in 2017. He was last seen in 'Hello Charlie'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor