Aadar Jain Praises Saif Ali Khan’s Wit on ‘Dining With the Kapoors’: “He Raises the IQ on the Table

During the recently streamed 'Dining With The Kapoors' on Netflix, Saif Ali Khan expressed a heartfelt gratitude towards his family, thanking them for always being together even when the world is falling apart! “Sometimes we feel the whole world is falling apart, but you are a lovely family, and you’re so warm and close together. It’s really a wonderful thing to see,” he shared on the show that also celebrates the legendary Raj Kapoor!

Aadar Jain, while putting forth his sweet ‘observations’ about his family, praised Saif Ali Khan, also known as the grandson-in-law of the legendary Raj Kapoor, for his intellect and for always being the one who “raises the IQ on the table”. And it simply throws light on the way Saif Ali Khan balances heart, humour and knowledge as a gentleman and as a family man!

Dining With The Kapoors is streaming on Netflix, and it is the answer to everyone's curiosity regarding what the Kapoor clan eats. Created by Armaan Jain, the show brings together the beloved members of legend Prithviraj Kapoor's family under one roof for lunch to celebrate the 100th birthday of his son Raj Kapoor. It stars Rima Jain, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Saif Ali Khan, Agastya Nanda, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain, and Bharat Sahni.