Aadesh Chaudhary Opens Up: Acting Is a Constant Hustle, Struggles Never Really End

Aadesh Chaudhary has had an impressive journey in the world of television and digital entertainment. On the small screen, he became a household name through notable roles in popular shows such as Sasural Simar Ka, Diya Aur Baati Hum, and Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai, among others. His strong screen presence and versatility allowed him to explore a variety of characters, from intense dramas to socially rooted narratives. In recent years, he has made a smooth transition into the digital space, embracing the creative freedom and range of storytelling that OTT platforms offer. His web projects include Sabse Bada Rupaiya, The H Files, Chitta Ve, and Bhram, where he has taken on roles that are more layered and performance-driven. This shift marks a new chapter in his career, reflecting his adaptability and continued passion for exploring meaningful content across mediums.

Addressing the popular perception that once you make it, the struggle eases, Aadesh said, “That’s a misconception. The acting profession is a constant hustle. Even after years of experience and success, the struggle doesn’t really end. The industry keeps evolving, the audience’s tastes change, and new talents keep coming up. If you stop learning or getting better, you get left behind.”

He further elaborated, “In today’s world, with so many platforms and formats emerging, you have to be versatile, adaptable, and continuously upgrade your craft. The competition is intense and the pressure is high, but that’s what keeps the fire alive.”

Many perceive acting as glamorous and easy once you get established. However, Aadesh stressed, “From the outside, it might look like fun and glamour, but every role brings its own fresh set of challenges. No matter how many years you have been doing this, every character demands something new — whether it’s digging deeper emotionally, physical transformation, or just syncing with a new team or director’s vision.” He adds, “This constant challenge is what keeps me motivated. If acting becomes routine or predictable, it loses its essence.”

Long shooting hours, emotional drain, and back-to-back projects can be taxing. Aadesh shared his strategy, “I focus on finding something unique in every character — a trait, a struggle, a story arc — which keeps my curiosity alive. Besides that, taking care of my mental and physical well-being is non-negotiable. Meditation, exercise, and spending time with loved ones help me recharge.” He adds, “Being mentally strong helps me push through the exhaustion and stay connected with the craft, especially during demanding phases.”

With the rise of social media, actors receive instant feedback — both praise and criticism — which can influence their mindset. On this, Aadesh said, “I do pay attention to what the audience feels because we are performing for them. But it’s important to not let social media reactions sway your core understanding of the character or story. Constructive feedback can help, but an actor should also trust the creative team and stay true to the narrative.” He cautioned against losing oneself in the pursuit of public approval, emphasizing that creative integrity should always come first.

With the boom of OTT platforms, web series, and experimental formats, Aadesh is optimistic about the scope for actors. “The kind of stories being told today is more diverse and rich than ever before. It excites me because it allows actors to break away from stereotypical roles and explore a wider range of emotions and characters. This is a golden era for performers willing to experiment and learn. He concluded, “The entertainment industry is challenging, yes, but also full of opportunities for those who stay relevant, keep honing their skills, and have the passion to tell stories that matter.”