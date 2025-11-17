Aadhi Pinisetty Calls Akhanda 2 a ‘Tsunami’, Lauds Legendary Trio Nandamuri Balakrishna, Boyapati Sreenu & Thaman S

God of masses Nandamuri Balakrishna and blockbuster maker Boyapati Sreenu have teamed up for the much-awaited devotionally-packed action extravaganza, Akhanda 2, mounted by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, and presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri, has music scored by S Thaman. The film also stars Aadhi Pinisetty in a crucial role, and during the recently held song long event, the actor opened up about the film, and shared his experience of working with the “legendary” trio - Nandamuri Balakrishna, Boyapati Sreenu and Thaman S.

“It was a wonderful experience to work with Nandamuri Balarishna sir, the man with a golden heart. He’s so pure that we actually missed him when he was not there on set. From Akhanda to its upcoming sequel, the films carry a legendary combination of Nandamuri Balakrishna sir, Boyapati Sreenu sir and Thaman S. This is going to be a Tsunami, and I’m really lucky to be a part of this film,” he shared.

After the thunderous success of Akhanda, the sequel is poised to soar beyond expectations, becoming another blockbuster featuring the memorable trio, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Boyapati Sreenu and Thaman S. The film’s teaser and the recently released Thaandavam song have skyrocketed excitement of the masses to newer levels, promising to serve something entirely extraordinary.

Akhanda 2 unites Samyuktha as the leading lady, Aadhi Pinisetty in a crucial and commanding role, and Harshali Malhotra in an emotionally significant character. The film boasts top-tier technical craftsmanship, with visuals by C. Ramprasad and Santoshh D. Detakae, crisp editing by Tammiraju, and grand production design led by A. S. Prakash. Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, Akhanda 2 is mounted on a grand scale by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, and presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri. The movie is gearing up for release on December 5th.