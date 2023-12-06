Aadhya Anand reveals which character she would love to play in Amazon miniTV’s Crushed S3

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, is home to a cherry-picked content library that spans a wide array of genres. The streaming service recently released the much-awaited third installment of the fan-favorite series, Crushed 3. Along with a stellar cast, the series boasts an intriguing narrative, which is a hearty blend of teenage romance, high-school drama, and enduring friendships. It takes viewers back to their teenage years, delving deeper into the lives of young students against the scenic backdrop of the Dehradun hills. Directed by Mandar Kurundkar and produced by Dice Media, Crushed S3 features Aadhya Anand, Naman Jain, Urvi Singh, and Arjun Deswal in key roles.

Aadhya Anand, who plays the role of Aadhya in this riveting rom-com series, expressed her joy regarding the love garnered by the latest season of Crushed. She said, “The response to Crushed S3 has been truly invigorating, exceeding all our expectations. As actors, it is the most rewarding experience to see our work resonate with the masses. The love we have received from the audience for our portrayals in Crushed S3 has been heartwarming, to say the least. We are immensely grateful to our viewers for their overwhelming support and sending lots of love and hugs to each one of them for showering us with so much love.”The talented actress further revealed which character she would love to play in the series if given a choice. She added, “Other than my character, Aadhya Mathur, I would have loved to play the role of Zoya. She is full of life, carefree, sorted, confident, and talks her mind. Her straightforward approach to doing things she believes in makes her an utterly endearing character.”