Aaditya Thackeray to attend Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's star studded engagement

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha's engagement is finally happening today. The coupples are doing their level best of having a low-key private engagement ceremony in New Delhi. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray to attend Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement.

The ceremony is expected to kick-start at 5 in the evening and will be undertaken as per Sikh rituals. Apart from Parineeti’s family and close friends, her big sister Priyanka Chopra will also be joining the celebrations in Delhi today. The ‘Ciatdel’ actress was spotted and snapped at the London airport as she left for Delhi to attend the engagement ceremony.

'Kapurthala House' here in New Delhi is the destination for the ring ceremony. If reports are to be believed, Raghav will be seen in a minimalist achkan designed by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva and Parineeti will opt for a subtle Indian outfit from Msh Malhotra.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and other politicians are expected to attend the function. Parineeti and Raghav's dating rumours began after they were spotted together at a lunch date in Mumbai in March.