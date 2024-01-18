"Aag laga do": Mira Rajput bowled over by Shahid, Kriti's chemistry in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' trailer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 : Mira Rajput can't wait to watch her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor's romantic drama 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' after it's trailer was launched today.

Mira re-shared the trailer on her Instagram story and wrote, "Can't wait!! Aag laga do @kritisanon @shahidkapoor."

Makers of highly anticipated film starring Shahid and Kriti Sanon unveiled the trailer.

Taking to Instagram, production house Maddock Films treated fans with the trailer.

Shahid Kapoor plays a robot scientist who develops feelings and finally marries Kriti's character, Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot.

The trailer showcased that he eventually falls in love with the robot.

Sharing the video, they wrote, "Get ready to experience the biggest family entertainer of the year! Trailer out now!#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya in cinemas this valentine's week, 9th February 2024!"

Recently, makers unveiled the son titled 'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan'.

Marking Shahid's return to the dance floor after nearly a decade, the song also portrays the fresh chemistry between Shahid and Kriti.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid treated fans to the full song video.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Shake the whole world today... Cause #LaalPeeliAkhiyaan is out now."

Sung by Romy and Tanishk, with lyrics by Neeraj Rajawat, the song is a perfect blend of rhythm and lyrics.

The dance number has been choreographed by Shaik Jani Basha.

The video captured Shahid and Kriti showcasing their impressive dancing skills. He looked dapper in a black shirt that he paired with black pants and shades while Kriti looked stunning in blue saree.

The film 'Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar have produced it. The film will be out in theatres on February 9 and it also features legendary actor Dharmendra.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor