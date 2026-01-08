Aahana Kumra admits to ‘accidentally’ falling in love abroad

Mumbai, Jan 8 Aahana Kumra seems to have found herself in a happy little “accident” abroad. The actress cheekily confessed to falling in love not with a person, but with the charming streets of Tbilisi.

Aahana took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from her trip to Tbilisi in Georgia. The images included the bright streets, mulled wines, ice-creams, and food.

“Drinking mulled wine. Saving street animals and accidentally falling in love with Tbilisi In that order @harjotkdhillon, @harpreetbachher, @kunalthakkur, @namrataramsay @danishpandor And who doesn’t love Chimney Cakes!? #tbilisi #tbilisilovesyou #aahanakumra,” she wrote as the caption.

Talking about the actress, who was last seen in the reality show “Rise and Fall”, was first cast in the television series Yudh, a show starring Amitabh Bachchan in 2013. Later, she starred in Agent Raghav – Crime Branch, a biweekly television crime thriller show, as the female lead Agent Trisha Dewan opposite Sharad Kelkar.

She made her Hindi feature film debut in Sona Spa in 2013, and her Tulu feature film debut in 2015 in Kudla Cafe. She hosted the Pro Kabbadi 2016 series. In 2017, the actress had a leading role in the black comedy film Lipstick Under My Burkha as Leela. She also featured in the political biography film The Accidental Prime Minister.

Aahana was last seen in the 2022 film Salaam Venky. The slice-of-life drama film was directed by Revathi. It stars Kajol and Vishal Jethwa.

The film is centered around the true story of a mother who does everything she can to let her son, diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, live life to the fullest. The film is based on the book The Last Hurrah by Shrikanth Murthy, which is based on the real-life events of Kolavennu Venkatesh and his mother, K. Sujata from Andhra Pradesh.

