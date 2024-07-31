‘Aaj Ki Raat’ singer Madhubanti Bagchi talks about comparisons with ‘Kamariya’

Mumbai, July 31 Singer Madhubanti Bagchi, who has crooned hits such as “Burj Khalifa”, “Barbaadiyan” and “Nazariya Ki Maari”, has opened up the comparisons being made on her latest track “Aaj Ki Raat” and “Kamariya” from the “Stree” franchise.

“‘Kamariya’ has a completely different perspective on songs. It's a different song. It’s like apples and oranges. Just because it is from the same franchise doesn’t mean it is comparable in any way,” Madhubanti told IANS.

“From the lyrics to the melody, execution to the dance, ‘Kamariya’, I feel a little more massy appealing in a different way. If you do a crazy party you will dance to ‘Kamariya’ but this is a song ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ for many occasions… But ‘Kamariya’ is an out-and-out party song. It is a great number because I know how much I have danced to it,” she added.

Madhubanti is in awe of actress Tamannaah Bhatia’s performance in the “Aaj Ki Raat” from “Stree 2” starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.

“Just look at her! I feel that it has been done very tastefully and it's not like a crass number. The lyrics are also not like that. It is not like a “nachaniya” type of song. It has a very subtle message if you hear the song carefully…”

Heaping praise on the dance, she added: “When I saw the video I was so impressed by all the men dancing along with the women and not in a very lusty way. The dance moves to have a little Indianess not a lot of Western influences. I really appreciated that they kept it extremely simple in that aspect.”

What went into making the number?

“I was not aware that Tamanaah was performing on the song. My job was to get the song right and I had to completely depend on the composer's vision. I had to nail what they wanted me to do. They were very specific that they wanted a traditional-sounding melody and put some insane beats on top of it and I was very excited by that concept.”

