'Aaja yaar': Mom-to-be Richa Chadha counts down to baby's arrival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 : Richa Chadha, who is expecting her first child with husband Ali Fazal, expressed how the presence of her unborn baby never makes her feel alone.

Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, she dropped a series of pictures and expressed how she is continually reminded by the sudden kicks and movements of her baby.

Along with her Instagram post, the mom-to-be added a picture that read, "The discomfort is lonely, but it's because I'm not alone. I have constant reminders in the form of tiny waves of movement, a knee, a sudden kick, a feeling of someone listening in... Waiting for a bud to blossom. Aaja yaar."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

Richa and Ali are expecting their first child together.

In February, the couple took to Instagram and shared the good news with their fans and followers.

They posted an image saying 1 + 1 = 3, confirming the news with a caption: "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world"

Richa and Ali met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love with each other. They have been legally married since 2020, but they celebrated their union in 2022 with festivities across Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow.

'Meanwhile, Richa is currently receiving appreciation for her performance as Lajjo in the recently released 'Heeramandi'.

The series, which features a star-studded cast, includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

The series also stars Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in the roles of the Nawabs.

Set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving into the cultural dynamics of Heera Mandi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor