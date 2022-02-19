Aakanksha Sareen talks about playing prominent role in Punjabi film 'Gurmukh'

Mumbai, Feb 19 Punjabi film actress Aakanksha Sareen best known for her hit songs like 'Teeji Seat', 'Dil Darda' and roles in Punjabi films like 'Dulla Vaily', Amrindra Gill's 'Angrej' and many more, now will be next seen in the film 'Gurmukh'.

She will be starring alongside Kuljinder Singh Sidhu and Sara Gurpal.

The film is directed by Pali Bhupinder Singh and it has been produced by Rana Ahluwalia and Jasbir Dhillon is set to release this year soon.

Aakanksha gets candid about her role and working experience in the film.

Talking about the film she says: "'Gurmukh' is made on a very sensitive topic. It highlights a very serious subject. It emphasises on how the society works in terms of values, good deeds and helping each other for a better environment. It is directed by a very fine writer Pali Bhupinder who has written many hit Punjabi films like 'Laavan Phere', 'Lock' by Gippy Grewal and 'Mein Teri Tu Mera'. He has directed the film in a brilliant way. The audience will love what he has to display."

Revealing about her role, she adds: "I have a very prominent role in the film. The entire film and storyline is based on my role and what happens with it. It is the core subject of the film and people will love to see me doing something extremely different and challenging which I have never done before."

Sharing her working experience with Kuljinder Sidhu and Sara Gurpal she adds: "The experience was wonderful. I have already worked 2-3 times with Sara on the sets of music videos. We are super friendly with each other and share a decent friendship. After the pack up, we would sometimes go to her home and enjoy a lot. She is a wonderful co actor to work with."

"However, with Kuljinder Sidhu ji, it was my first time. I learnt a lot from him by just observing him. He is such a fine actor that you can really learn a lot from him as an artist."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor