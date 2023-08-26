'Aakhri Sach' director Robbie Grewal fond of stories with strong woman characters

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 : Director Robbie Grewal, who is best known for his thriller film ‘Samay: When Time Strikes’, starring Sushmita Sen, opened up about his investigative drama series ‘Aakhri Sach’ and said that he is happy after returning to his favourite genre featuring strong woman characters.

His earlier project ‘Samay’ was about a female protagonist and revolved around a cop, played by Sen. Similarly, his current web series is also about a female cop Anya, essayed by Tamannah Bhatia.

The director got candid about coming back to his favourite genre and said, “My first film was 'Samay,' a National Award-winning film with Sushmita Sen as a cop investigating murders. Life has come full circle with 'Aakhri Sach,' returning to a genre I love, featuring a female protagonist once again.”

He shared that he is always interested in stories with strong female characters, “Personally, I enjoy a strong female character who faces challenges and emerges victorious.”

Grewal said it is not just a cop drama but deals with different aspects of life and reflection of the incidents taking place in society and in our surroundings.

“'Aakhri Sach' is more than a police procedural, it's a story that reveals layers, reflects society, and maintains suspense until the end,” he added.

The series also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra.

The series centres on the lives of numerous characters as Anya, the principal investigator played by Tamannaah Bhatia, sets off on a mission to solve the murder mystery.

Produced by Nirvikar Films, directed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, ‘Aakhri Sach’ streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

