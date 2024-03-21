Aalim Hakim gives cool spin to M.S. Dhoni’s hair ahead of IPL

Mumbai, March 21 Ahead of the most-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) season, celebrity hair stylist Aalim Hakim gave Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's hair a cool makeover.

Hakim took to Instagram, where he shared a gamut of pictures of Dhoni, who is seen striking a pose.

Dhoni looks dapper in a black ganji paired with blue denims and sunglasses. He is seen flaunting his freshly done hair, which reflects a bit of gold hues.

For the caption, the celebrity hairstylist dropped a haircut emoji.

Fans couldn't stop themselves from commenting on the picture.

One said: “Thala for a reason.”

Another wrote: “Thala in vintage avatar.”

One called Dhoni a Hollywood hero, while a user said that he “just slays in everyway”.

Hakim had recently styled Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli for the tournament that kickstarts March 22.

The first match will be between RCB and Chennai Super Kings at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor