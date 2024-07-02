Aalim Hakim says it’s fun to style ‘sexy’ Arjun Kapoor’s hair

Mumbai, July 2 Renowned celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim gave actor Arjun Kapoor a hair makeover with highlights.

Aalim shared a video on Instagram of Arjun sitting in the barber's chair and flaunting his freshly styled hair.

"Highlight happiness. It’s always fun to style your hair, Arjun Kapoor," Aalim wrote in the caption.

Arjun commented, "Aapka aashirwaad," to which Aalim replied, "Sada sexy raho."

On the big screen front, Arjun is all set to star in filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s upcoming movie 'Singham Again', marking the fifth instalment in his cop universe.

The film, which will feature Arjun in shades of grey, also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Jackie Shroff, among others.

Talking about the hairstylist, recently, Aalim also shared videos of himself doing hair for cricketers Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni.

For Yuvraj, he wrote, "Our one and only @yuvisofficial," and for Dhoni, he captioned, "Our young, dynamic and handsome Mahendra Singh Dhoni."

He also shared a photo of superstar Rajinikanth, mentioning he had a "great day with the king."

He captioned the picture, "Had an incredibly inspiring day at work with our one and only Rajinikanth. Our association is more than a decade now, and every time I spend time with him, I get to learn so much from his legendary presence. Wait and watch for our next."

