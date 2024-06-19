'Aamar Boss' film of veteran actor Rakhee Gulzar postponed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 : Fans have been waiting for long to see veteran actor Rakhee Gulzar back on screen. Her Bengali film 'Aamar Boss', which was supposed to be released in June, is now expected to hit the theatres in December 2024.

The update about the change in release date was shared by the team of 'Aamar Boss'.

Earlier, Nandita Roy, the co-director of the film, shared her excitement about working with Raakhee Gulzar.

She said, "Working with Rakhee di is a dream come true for me. Her grace, talent, and dedication to her craft have always inspired me. Collaborating with her on 'Aamar Boss' has been an enriching experience, and I am grateful for the opportunity to bring this story to life with her."

The film marks the comeback of Rakhee to the big screen after 21 years. Her last theatrical release in Bengal was Rituparno Ghosh's 'Shubho Mahurat' (2003). She was also seen in Gautam Halder's 'Nirban', which did rounds of several film festivals in 2019. Rakhee has also worked in Hindi films including Jeevan Mrityu, Sharmeelee, Daag, Blackmail, Kabhie Kabhi and Shakti, among several others.

'Aamar Boss' is touted as a heartwarming tale that explores the dynamics of a relationship at home and workplace keeping in mind the sensitivity of the relation. Nandita is directing the film along with Shiboprosad Mukherjee.

The film is made under Windows Production banner. Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee's previous film, 'Raktabeej', which released during Durga Puja 2023, was immensely successful at the box office. The duo have also worked on Belaseshe, Praktan, Posto, Haami, Konttho, and Belashuru.

