Aamir celebrates mom Zeenat's birthday with ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad

Mumbai, June 14 Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan celebrated his mother Zeenat Hussain's birthday in the most special way possible.

On Monday, Aamir's mother celebrated her birthday with several close ones including his ex-wife Kiran Rao and his youngest son Azad.

In a video, Aamir is seen sitting next to Kiran Rao and Azad. Several family members and close friends are in attendance.

Aamir is closest to his mom and shares a great bond with her. She is also one of the honest critics of his work and projects. Her advice plays a vital role in his life. Not only is Zeenat Hussain the first person to watch his films, but she is also the person who gives the first clap for all of his passion projects.

Recently, Aamir along with Azad personally went to buy a gift for his mother's birthday.

