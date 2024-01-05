Aamir Khan arrives in Udaipur with son Azad for Ira-Nupur's wedding reception

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 5 : Actor Aamir Khan on Friday arrived in Udaipur for the grand wedding functions of his daughter Ira Khan and her husband Nupur Shikhare.

Ira and Nupur recently tied the knot in an intimate marriage ceremony in Mumbai.

The 'Dhoom 3' actor was seen coming out from the airport along with his son Azad. He greeted the paps with joined hands.

Several pictures and videos from the airport surfaced on social media.

Earlier, on Friday, Aamir was spotted with his son Azad at an airport in Mumbai.

The father-son duo was seen posing in front of the paps stationed outside the airport.

Reportedly, the families and other guests will begin arriving for the three-day celebration, which will conclude on January 10 in Udaipur.

Nupur arrived at the venue in a very cool way. He was wearing a black vest and white shorts as he jogged from his house to the venue.

After reaching the venue, Nupur grooved to the beats of the dhol outside the venue.

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father.

The duo had an engagement party in November last year.

A day before their wedding, on Tuesday night, Nupur Shikhare shared a series of pictures with Ira and wrote on Instagram, "One more day of being your fiancee @khan.ira. I love you so much." In response, Ira Khan posted heart and hug emojis. In the last two pictures, the couple are seen sharing a meal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor