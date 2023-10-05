Aamir Khan arrives with son Junaid at 'Dono' premiere in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : Actor Aamir Khan along with his son Junaid Khan on Thursday arrived at the grand premiere of Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol's debut film 'Dono' in Mumbai.

Aamir and Junaid were seen posing in front of the paps in casual outfits.

The 'Lagaan' actor opted for a black and white striped shirt paired with blue jeans. Junaid on the other hand wore a dark brown shirt paired with black jeans.

While talking to the media at the premiere, Aamir said, "Today is a very happy occasion. This is Sooraj's son's first film as a director. All of us are very excited. I am a very big fan of Sooraj I love all his films and now I am excited to see his son's film. The star cast of the film is also new, so I would like to wish the young team all the very best."

Aamir was also seen greeting Salman Khan at the event. Both the Khan's posed in front of the paps.

Helmed by Avinash Barjatya the film stars Rajveer Deol and Paloma in the lead roles.

'Dono' is set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, Dev (Rajveer) - friend of the dulhan, meets Meghna (Paloma) - a friend of the dulha. Amidst the festivities of a big fat Indian wedding, a heart-warming journey commences between two strangers who have one destination," read the film's description.

The film promises to be an "urban tale that celebrates romance, relationships and matters of the heart."

