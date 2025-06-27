Aamir Khan attends screening of 'Sitaare Zameen Par' with Shashi Tharoor in Delhi, says "We're all delighted"

New Delhi [India], June 27 : Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, along with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, attended the special screening of the film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' here at a multiplex in Delhi's Chanakyapuri on Friday.

Speaking to the media after the screening, Aamir Khan said, "All of us are delighted. This film, which we have made with so much love, is touching the hearts of people so deeply, and people are liking it so much. What happens is that when we make a film, then until it is not released, it is ours. Once released, then it belongs to the audience and the audience takes the film where they want to.. So whatever movie it is, it belongs to all of you. Thank You So Much."

He added that President Droupadi Murmu also praised the film, and it was a moment of pride for the entire cast and crew. "It was a moment of great pride for all of us when we went to Rashtrapati Bhavan and President Sahiba watched the movie. She liked it very much and also praised the work of the children. We are very happy."

"Shashi's (Tharoor) eyes are still wet after watching the movie... Forget about the earnings (of the movie), it should make the heart happy," Aamir added.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared, "It is an emotional and heartwarming movie. It teaches a lot. All of Amir's performances are great, so I expected nothing less. His acting was first-class in the movie... I liked the story as well. It was well-written. Anyone who watches this movie will not only enjoy it but also learn a lot."

He added, "Many ambassadors who attended the screening expressed their happiness at being there to watch the film... A Lok Sabha staff member was here with his physically challenged daughter. Looking at her smile while watching the movie made him (Amir Khan) tear up."

Aamir's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' has been released in theatres on June 20.'Sitaare Zameen Par', a sequel to the blockbuster movie 'Taare Zameen Par', that features the challenges faced by intellectually disabled people as they step up to prove themselves in a basketball competition.

As per the trailer released by the makers last month, Aamir Khan plays the role of a Basketball coach who has been punished by the court to coach the basketball team of intellectually disabled people for what appears to be a drink and drive case.

In the three-minute and twenty-nine-second trailer, Aamir Khan is seen teaching basketball to people with intellectual disabilities to compete in a national tournament.

In one of the funny scenes, Aamir is seen arguing with one of the intellectually disabled men as he explains to them about the significance of a jersey in a basketball match.

The trailer was filled with love, laughter and happiness as Aamir tackles the problems of his life while coaching the basketball team. The film is directed by Prasanna.

