Aamir Khan celebrates sister Nikhat Hegde's 60th birthday ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

Aamir Khan, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, 'Laal Singh Chaddha', was seen celebrating his sister Nikhat Hegde's 60th birthday. His sister took to social media and shared a video from her cake-cutting ceremony.

The video also features Aamir's mom and his kids, Ira and Azad. It also features other members of the family.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Nikhat wrote, "Cheers to being Sixty and Sassy. Thank you my loved ones for being there. #birthday #oldisgold #family #friends." Aamir is set to be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' on August 11. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in key roles. It is an official remake of 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks. The film will clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's 'Raksha Bandhan'.