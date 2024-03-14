Aamir Khan cuts birthday cake with Kiran Rao, cast of 'Laapataa Ladies'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 : Superstar Aamir Khan on Thursday turned 59, and to mark his special day, he met with media personnel and cut his birthday cake in their presence in the morning.

Aamir's former wife Kiran Rao and the team of 'Laapataa Ladies' were also present at the cake-cutting ceremony.

Aamir not only cut the cake but also thanked everyone for their wishes.

While addressing the media, Aamir said, "Thank you for coming every year to celebrate my birthday. This year, I am going to celebrate with Kiran ji and the team of Laapataa Ladies. They have made the beautiful film under Aamir Khan Productions. Our production house has been functioning since 23 years, starting with Lagaan (2001). Laapataa Ladies is a film that we are most proud of. It's such a fundamental film on human nature, emotions, family. Thank you, Kiran ji, for making such a wonderful film."

He quipped, "Today is my birthday and Laapataa Ladies is still running in cinemas. I hope you guys go and watch the film. Agar mujhe gift dena hai, toh is film ki ek ticket le lijiye (If you want to gift me something then buy a ticket for this film and watch it)."

As a producer, Aamir is also coming up with 'Lahore 1947', which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. It is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal are also a part of the film.

Sunny and Aamir have never worked together before this. But the duo have had very iconic box-office clashes as competitors in the past, where both have eventually emerged victorious.

The first iconic clash at the ticket window was witnessed in 1990 when Aamir Khan's Dil and Sunny Deol's Ghayal were released on the same day. Then in 1996, it was 'Raja Hindustani' vs 'Ghatak' followed by the most epic Box Office clash of Indian cinema in 2001 when 'Lagaan' was released on the same day as 'Gadar'.

Now, for the very first time, the duo have come together and joined hands on a project.'Lahore, 1947' also marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and Santoshi after their iconic cult classic, 'Andaz Apna Apna'.

