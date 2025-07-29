Aamir Khan explains why he dodged OTT for 'Sitaare Zameen Par,' says he "never liked that model"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 : Aamir Khan, who is all set to release his sports drama 'Sitaare Zameen Par' on YouTube Movies, shared the reason for skipping popular OTT platforms and instead deciding to go directly to YouTube.

The film will be available from August 1 on YouTube Movies on demand at an accessible price, skipping other digital platforms entirely. It will be priced at Rs 100 in India and will also be available in 38 other countries, including the US, UK, and Australia, with prices tailored to local markets.

During a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday, Aamir explained that his aim was to make the film affordable and accessible to as many people as possible.

Aamir shared, "Think about it. If a family of four watches the film for Rs 100, that's just Rs 25 per person. You can even invite your neighbors. When I was young, I used to watch movies with neighbors. If you watch it with eight people, it's even cheaper. You can show it to the whole village, 100 people for Rs 100, that's just Rs 1 per person."

He added, "It's up to you how you want to use it. But our effort is to reach every corner of India and ensure everyone benefits from it. This is a big step for us."

The film will skip all other digital streaming platforms and go straight to YouTube Movies on demand.

Aamir spoke openly about why he chose not to follow the OTT route like many other filmmakers. He shared that he "never liked" the traditional OTT model and wanted to try something different that would reach more people at a lower cost.

"Many journalists have asked me why I didn't go to OTT," Aamir said. "At that time, I couldn't explain it clearly. But the reason is that I never liked that model. I never understood it. That's why I've come up with this new model. I hope you'll like it. I hope that every citizen of the country will appreciate it. I believe cinema, which once soared, will soar high again."

The release will feature subtitles and dubbed versions in several languages to cater to a wider audience.

Speaking about Sitaare Zameen Par, it is a sequel to the blockbuster movie Taare Zameen Par. In this sports drama, Aamir Khan plays the role of a basketball coach tasked with training a group of neurodivergent children. The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh. Directed by Prasanna, it hit theaters on June 20.

