Aamir Khan expresses excitement to share his cherished work at 16th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Mumbai, July 3 Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is all set to headline the 16th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne as chief guest.

The actor is excited to showcase some of his most cherished work at the prestigious event, where Indian cinema will be celebrated on a global platform.

Expressing his gratitude, the 'PK' actor said he felt humbled and thrilled to join a festival that truly celebrates the richness and diversity of Indian cinema.

Sharing his excitement, Aamir said, "I'm humbled and thrilled to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It's a festival that truly celebrates the spirit of Indian cinema in all its diversity and richness. I look forward to engaging with audiences, sharing some of my most cherished work, and being part of conversations that celebrate the power of film."

“With 'Sitaare Zameen Par', we've tried to tell a story that embraces inclusivity and neurodivergence with sensitivity and heart -- and I'm grateful that the film has resonated with so many. I'm excited to share this journey with Melbourne and shine a light on the stories that matter."

As part of the 16th edition of the festival, Aamir Khan will be honoured with a special segment that looks back at his remarkable journey in Indian cinema.

The celebration will wrap up with a spotlight on his latest film, 'Sitaare Zameen Par'.

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM shared, "Aamir Khan is not just a cinematic legend but also someone whose work has always reflected sensitivity, depth, and a fearless commitment to storytelling. We are truly honoured to welcome him as our Chief Guest. His presence will undoubtedly elevate the festival experience for audiences and filmmakers alike. He is an artist who has consistently used cinema as a force for social change, and his journey continues to inspire generations. His work on Sitaare Zameen Par is a beautiful example of inclusive storytelling -- filled with empathy, joy, and honesty."

The 16th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will take place from August 14 to 24, 2025, featuring an exciting lineup of film screenings, panel discussions, masterclasses, and cultural activities.

One of the key highlights of this year's event will be a special retrospective on Aamir Khan's work.

