Aamir Khan Goes Casual in Viral Monsoon Moment; Greets Paparazzi Outside Mumbai Home (Watch Video)

After the great success of Sitare Zameen Par, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is now working on his next projects. His fans are eagerly waiting to learn more about his new role. He grabbed their attention with his laid-back look in a white casual T-shirt and grey pyjamas. He greeted the paparazzi as he stepped out amid heavy rains in Mumbai. A video is viral on Instagram in which Aamir Khan is seen wearing this casual outfit and posing for the paparazzi waiting for him outside his building. He is seen interacting with paparazzi and security before he moves toward his car.

Aamir will be a Chief Guest at the upcoming Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025, which runs from August 14 to August 24. His appearance at the Festival's 16th edition will comprise a one-of-a-kind retrospective of his extraordinary achievements in Indian cinema, culminating in a spotlight presentation on his most recent film, Sitaare Zameen Par.

Aamir released a statement about being a part of the IIFM 2025 as Chief Guest. He said, “I’m humbled and excited to be a part of the Melbourne Indian Film Festival. It’s a festival that truly honours the spirit of Indian cinema in all of its diversity and riches. I’m excited to interact with audiences, share some of my most valued work, and participate in discussions that honour the power of film. With Sitaare Zameen Par, we attempted to tell a story that embraces inclusivity and neurodivergence with sensitivity and heart, and I’m grateful that the film has touched so many people. I am eager to share my journey with Melbourne and shed light on the stories that matter."

On the work front, Aamir's Sitaare Zameen Par grossed approximately Rs 165 crore net in India after a month of release. The film was directed by RS Prasanna and starred Genelia D'Souza as female lead. The film narrates the tale of Gulshan Arora, a suspended basketball coach who, as part of his community service, is assigned to train a group of neurodiverse people. Gulshan is initially hesitant, but through his encounters with the team, he develops empathy and gains a new perspective on life.

He will next appear in director Rajkumar Hirani's biopic about Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema.