Aamir Khan Hoists Indian Flag at IFFM 2025 With Tribute to Tagore

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025 hosted with grandeur and heartfelt celebrations as Bollywood icon Aamir Khan joined the 16th edition of the festival by performing the honour of hoisting the Indian National Flag.

Each year, in honour of India’s Independence Day, IFFM celebrates this historic occasion as part of the Independence Day weeken. The annual tradition — performed by the festival’s Chief Guest — marks a moment of pride and unity as the diaspora community, dignitaries, and film lovers gather to pay tribute to India. Over the years, this symbolic gesture has been led by some of Indian cinema’s most cherished stars, including the late Rishi Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

This year, Aamir Khan — fondly known as “Mr. Perfectionist” — carried the tradition forward. In an emotional moment, he dedicated the flag hoisting to his countrymen by reciting Rabindranath Tagore’s evocative poem “Where the Mind is Without Fear” (Let My Country Awake). His moving tribute struck a deep chord with audiences, celebrating the spirit of freedom and the emotional connection of Indians living far away from home.

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmik Lange expressed her excitement, stating, “We are truly privileged to have Aamir Khan to be this year’s festival Chief Guest and to him to be here for such an iconic and meaningful gesture. The flag hoisting has become a cherished tradition at IFFM, symbolising the bond between India and Australia. This year’s edition is a celebration of cinema’s power to unite, inspire, and create dialogue across cultures, and having Aamir here makes it all the more special.”

Running from August 14 to 24, the 16th edition of IFFM promises an exceptional line-up of films, panel discussions, and cultural events, bringing together acclaimed filmmakers, actors, and storytellers from India and around the globe.