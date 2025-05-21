Aamir Khan Introduces Simran Mangeshkar as Golu in Sitaare Zameen Par — “She’s Actually Very Soft-Spoken,” Says Her Mother

The excitement surrounding Sitaare Zameen Par has been steadily building ever since its announcement. But with the release of its trailer, the anticipation has reached an all-new high. Giving a glimpse into its world filled with love, laughter, and happiness, the trailer promises a fun-filled ride with this spiritual sequel to the 2007 superhit film, Taare Zameen Par. Amidst the growing buzz, the makers have been introducing the cast one by one, and now it’s time to meet Simran Mangeshkar, aka Golu.

Simran Mangeshkar, who hails from Mumbai, will be seen playing Golu Khan in Sitaare Zameen Par. In a recently released video introducing her, Simran is seen thoroughly enjoying herself on set. Recalling her audition for the role, she shared how she was selected after performing a scene from Gully Boy. Her mother also revealed that the angry, goon-like character she portrays in the film is a stark contrast to who she is in real life, Simran is actually very soft-spoken and disciplined girl.

Simran’s mother went on to mention her daughter’s dream of winning an award. The video ends with Simran delivering a heartfelt acceptance speech, expressing her gratitude and dedicating the award to the team of Sitaare Zameen Par.

As the makers shared the video, they further jotted down the caption -

"Golu on-screen😠👊🔥

Golu off screen☺️💞

#SitaareZameen Par trailer out now.

Link in bio.

In cinemas on 20th June."

Aamir Khan Productions proudly presents 10 rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, who previously helmed the barrier-breaking blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, now returns with the biggest collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions' Sitaare Zameen Par.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles along with the 10 rising stars. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with Ravi Bhagchandka as the producer. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film will be released in theatres only on 20th June, 2025.