"Aamir Khan is a global star... hats off to him": Upendra Rao thanks 'Rang De Basanti' star for showering praise on his film 'UI'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 : Renowned Kannada director Upendra Rao is gearing up for the release of his new film, UI.

Recently, he unveiled the film's assets, generating significant excitement among audiences and catching the attention of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

A few days ago, Upendra met Aamir on the sets of Coolie. During their interaction, Khan expressed his admiration for Upendra's upcoming project.

In a clip shared by Upendra on social media, Aamir said, "Hello everyone, I am with someone I am a big fan of. His film, UI, is releasing on December 20. The trailer of the film is just mind-blowing. I was absolutely blown away by it. Upendra, what a trailer you have made! Unbelievable! I think it's going to be a huge hit. Even Hindi audiences are going to love it. When I saw the trailer, I was shocked. It's an amazing trailer. Wishing you all the best."

In an interview with ANI, Upendra expressed his gratitude for Aamir's appreciation.

"He (Aamir Khan) is a global star. I never expected that he would appreciate our trailer. It was really sweet of him. Hats off to him. I thank him for the kind words he shared about our film," Upendra said.

UI is said to be a gripping tale set in a dystopian 2040.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Reeshma Nanaiah, Murali Sharma, P Ravi Shankar, Guruprasad, and Nidhi Subbaiah.

Sharing her enthusiasm for the project, Reeshma said, "It's a unique film. The audience will have a different experience for sure."

The much-anticipated film is set to release in cinemas on December 20.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor