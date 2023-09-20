Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao express gratitude after ‘Laapataa Ladies’ received tremendous response at TIFF

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 : Aamir Khan’s production ‘Laapataa Ladies’, which is directed by Kiran Rao received a positive response at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Aamir and Kiran expressed their gratitude for receiving such an incredible response to their project.

Aamir said, "I am absolutely thrilled with the audience, press and industry response to ‘Laapataa Ladies’. I feel especially proud of Kiran, and her emergence as a strong voice in the popular space! Can’t wait for the film to release now, on 5th Jan."

Kiran also shared her excitement for receiving such a great response and added, “There’s no better reward for a filmmaker than to experience firsthand the laughter, tears, and applause of your audience, and at TIFF we were delighted and humbled by it. A big thank you for all the support and love we received, and looking forward now to bringing ‘Laapataa Ladies’ to theatres at home in India and the rest of the world in January.”

'Laapataa Ladies' stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in lead roles. The film was screened at the grand premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8.

Set in 2001, in rural India, 'Laapataa Ladies' follows the jolly mess that ensues when two young brides get lost from a train.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami.

The film will be released on January 5, 2024.

