Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao to attend special screening of 'Laapataa Ladies' in Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 16 : The makers of 'Laapataa Ladies' will organise a special screening of the film in the national capital.

The screening will be held on February 19 and it will be attended by the whole team. Producer Aamir Khan and director Kiran Rao will also mark their presence at the screening.

'Laapataa Ladies' is a story set in 2001 in rural India about two young brides who get separated during a train journey and what happens when Kishan, a police officer, takes it upon himself to probe the missing case.

The film received a standing ovation during its screening at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Actors Sparsh Shrivastava and Nitanshi Goel recently spoke about their roles in the upcoming film 'Laapataa Ladies' and their experience working on Kiran Rao's directorial project.

"First of all, the script itself attracted me a lot. But if I tell you from the beginning, I had only read the four pages for the audition, which I had to prepare and send. So, the four pages that were written, triggered me a lot. If the four pages are so good, then how good will the whole script be? And then, the kind of message this film is giving, that too is very big, that girls should be encouraged and not just confined to homes or forced into early marriage," Sparsh told ANI.

"There was another very good message that Deepak, my character, says in this film. That a man can express his feelings. Like we often suppress our feelings. So, all this collectively supported me a lot. And Kiran Rao is directing, so why not be part of such a project," he added.

As an actor, it was also a great learning experience for him, and working with Kiran Rao helped him to improvise and become a "better actor."

"While shooting the film, I became a better actor under her direction. A lot of undiscovered emotions came out. One more thing I would like to mention is that by working with them, I have become a better person, more than just an actor. So, this has been a huge benefit for me," he added.

'Laapataa Ladies' will hit the theatres on March 1.

