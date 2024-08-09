Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao visit Supreme Court for 'Laapata Ladies' screening, CJI welcomes him

New Delhi [India], August 9 : Actor Aamir Khan on Friday attended a screening at Supreme Court of his film 'Laapata Ladies' as part of a gender sensitization programme.

Ahead of the screening, Aamir Khan sat in the front row of the court and watched the court's proceedings for about 30 minutes.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud welcomed the actor and said, "I don't want a stampede in the court, but we welcome Mr Aamir Khan who is here for the screening of the film."

Attorney General R Venkataramani who was appearing in one of the matters said, "It's a star-studded court today."

The film's director Kiran Rao also arrived at Court No. 1 ahead of the screening to attend court proceedings.

"Am deeply honoured," said Kiran Rao adding that it was a privilege that her film was being screened as part of activities organised for the 75th year of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India.

The screening was held for the judges of the Supreme Court, their spouses and members of the registry.

'Laapataa Ladies', based on the theme of gender equality was screened at the auditorium of the apex court's administrative building complex.

The film starring Ravi Kishan, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ratna, and Sparsh Shrivastav in pivotal roles had premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2023. The film received a standing ovation at the festival.

The movie will be screened from 4.15 to 6.20 pm, a circular by the apex court read .

"As part of the activities organized during the seventy-fifth year of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India, the movie 'Laapataa Ladies', which is based on the theme of gender equality, will be screened on Friday, August 9, 2024, in the Auditorium, C-Block, Administrative Building Complex. Kiran Rao, who has directed the movie, and Aamir Khan, the producer, will also be present during the screening," the circular stated.

