Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' to release in January 2024

The release date for Kiran Rao's directorial 'Laapataa Ladies' has been locked.

The film will be released on January 5, 2024.

'Laapataa Ladies' stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in lead roles.

The film will also be screened at the grand premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8.

Set in 2001, in rural India, 'Laapataa Ladies' follows the jolly mess that ensues when two young brides get lost from a train.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami.

The screenplay and dialogues have been written by Sneha Desai while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.

