Aamir Khan poses with newlyweds Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare at wedding reception

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 : After tying the knot in a traditional Christian ceremony on January 10 in Udaipur, Rajasthan, actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare hosted a star-studded wedding reception on Saturday evening at NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre) in Mumbai.

Bride's father and actor Aamir Khan arrived at the function all decked up in a black kurta that he teamed with white pyjama.

He happily posed with the newlyweds on the red carpet.

Ira looked beautiful in a red lehenga with minimal jewellery and a dewy makeup look.

Nupur wore a black sherwani for his reception.

Ira and Nupur posed with their family. In the papped images, Aamir can be seen posing with his ex-wife Reena Dutta, Ira, Nupur, and Nupur's mother Pritam Shikhare.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare solemnized their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra in Mumbai on January 3.

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father.

The duo had an engagement party in November last year.

