Aamir Khan salutes Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Republic day

Mumbai, Jan 26 Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, is in Gujarat currently for the Republic Day celebrations.

The actor was seen near the world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity in Kevadia as he paid respects to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The Statue of Unity depicts Indian politician and independence activist Sardar Patel, who was the first deputy prime minister and home minister of independent India and an adherent of Mahatma Gandhi. Patel played a significant role in the political integration of India.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was a senior leader of the Indian National Congress, and played a significant role in the Indian independence movement and India's political integration. He was one of Mahatma Gandhi's earliest political lieutenants, and organised peasants from Kheda, Borsad and Bardoli in Gujarat in non-violent civil disobedience against the British Raj, becoming one of the most influential leaders in Gujarat.

He was appointed as the 49th President of Indian National Congress. Under the chairmanship of Patel "Fundamental Rights and Economic Policy" resolution was passed by the Congress.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan was spotted with Nana Patekarin the Juhu area of Mumbai while they were shooting for a podcast, last month.

The podcast focused on the movie ‘Vanvaas’ which stars Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma. The film explores themes of family, honor, and self-acceptance with a contemporary twist. ‘Vanvaas’ is directed by Anil Sharma, and also stars Simratt Kaur in a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, Aamir reportedly has also planned a holiday with Nana Patekar at his farm. ‘Vanvaas’ was released in theaters on December 20, and has been receiving a positive response from audiences, with fans flocking to theaters to watch its unique storyline. Viewers have been praising the film’s direction, captivating story, and the stellar performances from the cast.

