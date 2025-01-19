Aamir Khan, Shankar Mahadevan, Farhan Akhtar perform 'Dil Chahta Hai' title track on Javed Akhtar's birthday, check out video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 : Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar shared a video of superstar Aamir Khan, singer-music composer Shankar Mahadevan and Farhan Akhtar performing 'Dil Chahta Hai' title track on the occasion of veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar's birthday.

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar celebrated his birthday on January 17.

In the video, the trio can be seen singing the track and the fans can be seen enjoying the musical performance.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Zoya shared the video and wrote, "Happy Birthday Pa #jamming #favguys @shankar.mahadevan @faroutakhtar #Aamirkhan We miss you Akshaye and We Love you Saif #dilchahtahai #javedakhtar"

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DFAWDRZNsJF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Shankar wore a blue kurta and matching trousers while Aamir looked stunning in a blue kurta and Farhan was seen wearing a kurta and trousers.

The title track of Aamir Khan's 'Dil Chahta Hai' was, is and will continue to remain the friendship anthem for generations. Sung by Shankar Mahadevan, 'Dil Chahta Hai' is the song that every group of friends never misses to jam to, when on a trip to Goa. It celebrates the spirit of friendship and depicts the feeling of freezing the moments one spends chilling with their friends.

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, 'Dil Chahta Hai' stars Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna as the main trio. It also stars Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia.

Javed Akhtar composed the soundtrack and the background score.

The film was applauded for its strong storyline and had won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

The movie, mostly shot in urban Mumbai and Australia, follows the journey of three best friends who get separated after college. It is about how these three friends discover love and the problems they encounter during their journey.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor