Aamir Khan Skips Screening Of Andaz Apna Apna, Says, ‘Affected By Senseless Killings Of Pahalgam Terror Attack’

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan’s Andaz Apna Apna re-released in theatres on April 25. Before re-releasing the Rajkumar Santoshi movie, a special screening was set up for the cast and makers of the film. Actor Aamir Khan missed the special screening. Speaking about why he was unable to attend the special screening with Bollywood Hungama, he said that he was distressed by the recent Pahalgam terror attack. He said that it was a senseless killing of people. In this terror attack on April 22, 26 people were killed. In Pahalgam, a well-known tourist destination, a terrible slaughter of people took place in which armed terrorists targeted and shot tourists. All segments of civic society, including many Bollywood actors, have strongly denounced the attack. In addition, a number of activities and movie screenings were also posted following the fatal assault.

Speaking to the news channel, Aamir Khan said, “I was reading reports about what happened at Pahalgam in Kashmir. I have been badly affected by the senseless killing of innocents. I was in no state to go (to the preview). I will see it sometime later this week.”

About Andaz Apna Apna:

Starring Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karisma Kapoor, Andaz Apna Apna was a box office flop when it first came out in 1994. But as time went on, the movie developed a cult following and became recognised as one of the greatest comedies produced in Hindi. Aamir talked candidly about the movie's early failure in the same interview. The only two individuals who had faith in the movie were Raj Santoshi and Aamir Khan. They adored it. They were both disappointed when it didn't work. After that, it turns out to be his largest home entertainment success!