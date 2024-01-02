Aamir Khan, son Junaid snapped at Ira Khan's mehendi ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 : It's band, baaja and baraat time at Aamir Khan's residence as his daughter Ira Khan is all set to get married to her longtime beau and fiance Nupur Shikhare.

On Tuesday night, Aamir and his son Junaud were seen arriving at the venue for Ira's mehendi ceremony. Ira and Junaid are Aamir's children from his first marriage with Reena Dutta.

Kiran Rao, former wife of Aamir, was also seen seated in her car with son Azad. The mother-son duo was decked up in ethnic attire.

Earlier in the day, Aamir happily posed for the paps. He made an appearance wearing a black tee and harem pants. He greeted the paparazzi with folded hands and waved and smiling. He said, "Thank you," and then made his way inside.

Ira and Nupur are all set to tie the knot on January 3.

Notably, Ira got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, on November 18, last year, in the presence of close friends and family members.

The engagement ceremony saw the Khan family beaming joyfully from Imran Khan, Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, to actor Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Earlier in an Instagram post, Ira also announced her wedding date in the video, which is January 3, 2024.

The wedding will take place at Taj Lands End, Bandra.

