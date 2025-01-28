Aamir Khan spotted at Raipur airport

Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], January 28 : Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on Tuesday reached Raipur for professional commitment.

He was papped by media as he exited the airport earlier in the day. He even greeted the paps with a big smile on his face.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Aamir will be seen in the film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'.

Recently, at an event, Aamir said that the film is set for release by the end of this year, aiming for a Christmas debut.

"My next film as a lead actor is Sitaare Zameen Par. We are trying to release it by the end of this year, on the occasion of Christmas. It is an entertaining film, I like the story. The shooting of the film has begun," he said.

The film is expected to feature Genelia in a pivotal role.

Aamir has also collaborated with the makers of Sunny Deol-starrer 'Lahore 1947' to produce the film. The movie is being directed by the renowned Rajkumar Santoshi.

Preity G Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal are also a part of the movie.

