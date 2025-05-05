Aamir Khan starrer 'Sitaare Zameen Par' drops first poster, film to release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 : Aamir Khan's fans are in for a treat as the makers of the actor's highly awaited film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' have released its first poster along with the release date.

Described as a "spiritual sequel" to the 2007-hit 'Taare Zameen Par,' the film has generated a lot of curiosity ever since it was announced.

Taking to its Instagram account on Monday, Aamir Khan Productions shared the exciting news with fans, along with a caption that read, "A film celebrating love, laughter, and happiness."

Now, the makers have finally shared a first look, showing Aamir Khan along with 10 debutant actors.

Take a look at the poster:

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJQwoW4oD7a/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The upcoming film stars Genelia Deshmukh opposite Aamir and marks his return to the big screen after a long break. Alongside the leading pair, the film will introduce fresh faces Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Directed by RS Prasanna, known for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit. The music has been composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma.

The movie is set to hit theatres on June 20 later this year.

